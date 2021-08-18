Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.13 ($135.45).

SY1 stock opened at €124.95 ($147.00) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.78.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

