Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.40

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198.92 ($2.60), with a volume of 82251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.26.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

