Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SYBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

