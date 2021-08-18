Synlogic, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.69 on Monday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

