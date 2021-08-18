Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $881,825.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $142.93 million and approximately $881,825.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,366,283 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

