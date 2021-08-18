Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.24.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

