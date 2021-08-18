Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 32,257 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.93. 124,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.