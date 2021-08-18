Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,416. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87.

