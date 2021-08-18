Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,980 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,546. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

