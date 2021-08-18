Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

