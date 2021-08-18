Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

