Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $254.65

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.65, but opened at $247.17. Target shares last traded at $248.89, with a volume of 67,008 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

