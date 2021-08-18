Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $39.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

