TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,953. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

