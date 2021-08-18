TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,977.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $215,977.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

