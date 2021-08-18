TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TeamViewer stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

