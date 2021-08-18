TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Bpifrance SA

Bpifrance SA lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,466,763 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 4.9% of Bpifrance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bpifrance SA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $221,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 58,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

