Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.