Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.31. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

