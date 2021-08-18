Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.32 ($2.73) and traded as high as €2.39 ($2.81). Telefónica Deutschland shares last traded at €2.38 ($2.80), with a volume of 3,192,039 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O2D. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

