Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TKAGY stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

