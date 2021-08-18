Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TLSNY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.