Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Shares Down 7.5%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.03. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications Plc develops, markets and sells cellular, Global Navigation Satellite System. The firm’s products and services are sold directly and indirectly, through a network of distributors, solution providers, engineering/design firms, device manufacturers and system integrators. It operates through the following business segments: IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity Services.

