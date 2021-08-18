Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.70 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $95.70 million and $65.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $50.34 or 0.00112497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,975,926 coins and its circulating supply is 1,901,055 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.