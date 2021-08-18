Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

