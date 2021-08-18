TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.