Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

