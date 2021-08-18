Tendies Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $670,023.14 and approximately $78,290.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,718 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,718 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

