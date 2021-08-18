Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,090. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

