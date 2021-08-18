Tenret Co LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 49,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

