Tenret Co LLC Acquires Shares of 92,829 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

