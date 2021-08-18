Tenret Co LLC Buys Shares of 12,874 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

