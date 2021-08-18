Tenret Co LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

