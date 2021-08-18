Tenret Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,103. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

