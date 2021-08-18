TENT (TENT) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $574,953.56 and approximately $714.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00313587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00146980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002289 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002540 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,999,300 coins and its circulating supply is 37,922,208 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.