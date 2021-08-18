Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.47.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Teradyne stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

