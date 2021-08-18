Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 417.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.