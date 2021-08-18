TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.59 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $156.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006144 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007192 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,187,480,773 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

