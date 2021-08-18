Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.37. Terumo has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

