Tether Market Cap Reaches $64.10 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $64.10 billion and $82.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.58 or 0.06783622 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 65,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,056,734,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

