Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

