Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.