TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

