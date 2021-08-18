The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is RE Advisers Corp’s 9th Largest Position

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262,426 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 2.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.31% of The Allstate worth $119,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.