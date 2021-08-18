The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

