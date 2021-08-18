The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 7.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $106,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 835.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

BNS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,478. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

