The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.39

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.39 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 99561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.63. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.