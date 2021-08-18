The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $60.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $235.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Beauty Health.

Several analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

