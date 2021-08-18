The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,184,442 shares of company stock worth $193,675,774 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,324. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.60.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.
About The Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
