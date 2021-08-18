The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 4,609,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

